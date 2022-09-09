RVB Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.95. 5,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,265. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.70%.

In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

