RVB Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

RVB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 1.7% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.