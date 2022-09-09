RVB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

RVB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 357.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Duke Realty comprises approximately 7.9% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 52.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,004,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $60.96. 6,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,707. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

