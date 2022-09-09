RVB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

RVB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Independence Realty Trust comprises about 2.4% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after buying an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,970,000 after buying an additional 123,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,236,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

IRT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,393. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

