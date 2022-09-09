Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.50

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34), with a volume of 45982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

Safestyle UK Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.19. The stock has a market cap of £38.26 million and a P/E ratio of 918.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Safestyle UK

(Get Rating)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.