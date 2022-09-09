Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

CRM traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.11.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

