Sands Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,571 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 2.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Intuit worth $1,034,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.10. 6,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,087. The company has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

