Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 374,108 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,108 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.3% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $556,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

