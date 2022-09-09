Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $30.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a negative rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

