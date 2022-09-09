SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $30,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $86.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,980. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $82.41 and a 52-week high of $149.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

