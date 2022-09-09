Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $2.63. Sappi shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 272 shares trading hands.

Sappi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

