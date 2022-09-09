Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Lithium Americas comprises about 4.0% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $31.38 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

