Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Invests $326,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Flex accounts for about 1.6% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Flex by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 48,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $752,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,247,142.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 48,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $752,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,247,142.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,183. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

