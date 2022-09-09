Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Saunders International’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Saunders International Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.
Saunders International Company Profile
