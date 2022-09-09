Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $30,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $39.51. 314,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,370,024. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

