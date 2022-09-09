Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 6%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.47 and last traded at $44.40. Approximately 4,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 867,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Further Reading

