Scotiabank Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

NYSE VET traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 160,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

