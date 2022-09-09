SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SCWX opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $850.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.86. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 33,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $311,944.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,131.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865 over the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 20.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SecureWorks by 60.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

