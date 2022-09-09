Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $229.84

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.84 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 232 ($2.80). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 232 ($2.80), with a volume of 24,131 shares trading hands.

Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 227.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £234.61 million and a PE ratio of 688.24.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

