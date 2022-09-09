Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.93

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 148,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 98,843 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 156,417 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 366,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after acquiring an additional 708,467 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
