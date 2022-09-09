SentinelOne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 4,590 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 2,931 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on S. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.65.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE S traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,306. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.39. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $132,295,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.