Sentivate Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,758.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $36,758.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentivate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

