SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €6.60 by Baader Bank

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) received a €6.60 ($6.73) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

SGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.10 ($8.27) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

SGL Carbon Stock Up 3.2 %

SGL Carbon stock opened at €7.63 ($7.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.93 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a 12 month high of €10.78 ($11.00). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

