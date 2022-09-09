Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and $921.14 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.68 or 1.00017792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00127972 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

