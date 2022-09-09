SHIELD Hits Market Capitalization of $76,297.03 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $76,297.03 and $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

