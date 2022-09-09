Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.

Shiseido Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $34.47 on Friday. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,441.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

