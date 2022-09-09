Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.08) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,033.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.43. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.98 ($1.95).

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.