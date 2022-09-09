SHPING (SHPING) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.30 Million

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $15.30 million and $282,391.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,195.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00062035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00077200 BTC.

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

