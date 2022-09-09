Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BSRR. Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $316.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

In other news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

