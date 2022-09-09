Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.15.

SGFY opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Signify Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Signify Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signify Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

