Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $908,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,298,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,701,000 after acquiring an additional 850,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

