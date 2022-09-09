Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000.
VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BJK opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.12.
