Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,054 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $50.76 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

