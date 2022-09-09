Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFMO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $115.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86.

