Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.7% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,703,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,580,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

