Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,294,000 after buying an additional 301,204 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 866,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

