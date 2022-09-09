Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of REGN opened at $708.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $605.00 and its 200 day moving average is $635.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

