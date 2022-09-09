Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,729 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $87.51.

