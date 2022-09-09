Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases 192 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,280,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,406,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 821.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.57. 19,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.14 and a 200 day moving average of $432.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

