Silicon Valley Capital Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 356,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

