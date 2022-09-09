Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) is Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the quarter. Silk Road Medical comprises approximately 2.6% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 1.84% of Silk Road Medical worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $1,194,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,164,401.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,698,350. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

