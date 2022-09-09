Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Up 2.9%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 8,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 13,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Silver Elephant Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

About Silver Elephant Mining

(Get Rating)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project, including seven mining areas covering an area of approximately 3,560 hectares of contiguous areas located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.