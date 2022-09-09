Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.72. 19,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

