SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Truist Financial

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.15.
SITE Centers stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.51. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 922,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 74,859 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
