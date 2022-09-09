SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.21

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.21 and last traded at $97.69, with a volume of 295477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

SiTime Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.53.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,839,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $79,076,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after buying an additional 263,220 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after buying an additional 254,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SiTime by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,546,000 after buying an additional 208,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,669 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

