Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,146 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises approximately 4.3% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,848. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.61%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

