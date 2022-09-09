Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

SKIL opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 437,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,085.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Further Reading

