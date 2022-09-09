SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 54.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,222,000 after buying an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

