SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

SM Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years. SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SM Energy to earn $10.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

SM Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

SM stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. SM Energy has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $54.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 122,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

