Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Price Down 4%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 15,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,512,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after acquiring an additional 125,517 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $692,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

